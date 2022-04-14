Middletown restaurant's food truck destroyed by fire

The food and truck and trailer are a total loss, according to the Middletown Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Whey Station is scrambling to find a food truck after theirs went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

It just happened to take place on Tuesday which was National Grilled Cheese Day.

"She heard some explosions which was probably the tires popping," said Josh Moskitef, owner of Whey Station.

He received a panicked phone call early Tuesday morning from a neighbor shortly after midnight notifying him his food truck and trailer were on fire alongside a building on Johnson Street which was full of small businesses inside.

"I didn't know what to think and I kind of was just wrapping my head around it," added Moskitef.

Firefighters responded within seconds and were able to put out the heavy flames in under 30 minutes.

The incident left one firefighter with a minor injury.

"Heavy fire, broke some windows on the building, the building is sprinklered, but we were able to get in and make sure we kept it from extending into the building," said Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron.

Inside the vehicles were 50 pounds of shredded cheese saved for their upcoming events. Now, the restaurant has to play catch up and cannot risk losing any big customers.

"It's kind of like advertising so it's definitely being out there is definitely good for the trucks - draws business to the restaurant," added Moskitef.

The Whey Station posted about the incident on their Facebook page and since then, the local community has shown an overwhelming amount of support.

"It felt really good. it felt like that we have a good product and that people want it back. it was a good feeling. I think it'll draw more people to the restaurant in support of it," added Moskitef.

The fire chief himself complimented their grilled cheese sandwiches.

"If you like grilled cheese, it's tremendous. Not low-cal but tremendous," said Chief Woron.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the chief believed it was likely accidental.

If you would like to help the restaurant out either with new vehicles or more shredded cheese, you may call them at (860) 740-2403. They are open Wednesday through Sunday.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.