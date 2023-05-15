Middletown schools 'secure perimeter' after suspects attempt to break into vehicles nearby: Police

Police directed all Middletown schools to secure their perimeters after suspects were reported at two elementary schools trying to break into cars.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Students at all Middletown public schools were put into a soft lockdown Monday morning due to suspects trying to break into cars nearby, according to officials.

According to the superintendent's office, they were contacted around 10:30 a.m. by the police dispatch informing the superintendent that they had placed all schools in a secure perimeter protocol.

On their Facebook page, police said that the directive was made after suspects were reportedly seen trying to break into unoccupied vehicles in the parking lots of Spencer Elementary School and Moody Elementary School.

"We do not question such directives," the superintendent's office said in a statement, "We are enormously appreciative to ALL in our schools (students, teachers, staff, and administrators), district administrators and staff, as well as the Middletown Police Department for having worked quickly and collaboratively to resolve this situation."

Middletown Public Schools said that when they are asked to secure the premier, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school building but all activity inside remains unchanged.

Police did not provide details on the suspects reportedly breaking into the vehicles or if anything was stolen at this time.

