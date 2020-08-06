Middletown stabbing victim dies from injuries

The man was found in the area of Washington Street and Pearl Street around 2 a.m Sunday and was taken to the hospital. Sunday evening they said he had succumbed to his injuries.



Police said in a press release "We will be releasing the victim’s name in the near future. We would also like to send our condolences to the victim’s family and friends during the difficult time."



The Middletown Police Department’s Major Investigations Division is pursuing the case, and say they are looking for the public’s help with any additional information they may have. They also urge anyone with security cameras in the area of Washington St. and Pearl St. to contact the Police Department at 860-638-4000.