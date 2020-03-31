Middletown teens killed in rollover crash on Rt. 9 in Cromwell, State Police investigating

Officials identified the victims as 16-year-old Chloe Russell and 14-year-old Sophia Rae Brancaccio.

CROMWELL, Conn. — State Police are investigating a serious crash Monday night that claimed the lives of two teens from Middletown.

According to a release, the passengers were was traveling in a Toyota Tacoma in the right lane on Route 9 Southbound, when the driver lost control.

The vehicle crossed over the left lane onto the grass median, striking the embankment which caused it to rolled over.

According to troopers, both passengers were ejected.

18-year-old Tavien Desean Harris, also of Middletown was identified as the driver. He was hospitalized with a "possible injury."

One of the victims was transported to Hartford Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The second landed in the highway and was subsequently struck by a different unknown vehicle traveling south on Route 9, according to State Police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told troopers that the vehicle was a smaller model SUV.

The incident remains under investigation.