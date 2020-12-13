Middletown vet celebrates 102nd birthday in big way

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A World War II veteran from Middletown celebrating his 102nd birthday in a big way.
John Cyrulik Sr. was honored with a drive by parade by police and firefighters. As for his gifts, he was awarded the Connecticut wartime service medal for his wartime service in World War II.
“What a big surprise to see everybody and all the firetrucks going back and everybody else in the parade, and surprising me and surprising the people across the street,” said Cyrulik.
Cyrulik stayed busy when he returned from World War II. He spent 29 years serving with the Middletown Fire Department.