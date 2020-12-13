Middletown vet celebrates 102nd birthday in big way

Firefighters and police paraded by his home

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A World War II veteran from Middletown celebrating his 102nd birthday in a big way.



John Cyrulik Sr. was honored with a drive by parade by police and firefighters. As for his gifts, he was awarded the Connecticut wartime service medal for his wartime service in World War II.

“What a big surprise to see everybody and all the firetrucks going back and everybody else in the parade, and surprising me and surprising the people across the street,” said Cyrulik.