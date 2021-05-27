Milford businesses and beachgoers anticipating a sunny summer season

It's beginning to look a lot like it used to.

MILFORD, Conn. — Beach communities across Connecticut are expecting big business this summer, especially restaurants and retail that lost out last year due to masking and capacity limits rely on indoor traffic.

Milford's Walnut Beach is one of the City's public beaches that will be opened to all, including non-residents, for the first time since 2019, indeed a sign that this 15-month malaise has lifted.

It's beginning to look a lot like it used to.

"People have been calling for weeks and weeks to go out even though the water was still cold, the air was cold, everybody wants to be out of the house," said Christina Pritchard, the owner of Scoot & Paddle, which rents recreational equipment.

Call it consumer confidence.

"They’re coming in here now with a little more enthusiasm, not so protective anymore and their attitudes have been really great," said Leo Koutikas the owner of The Greek Spot Cafe, near Silver Sands State Park beach.

Beachgoers are appreciating life's simple things.

"I was not here at all last year," said Joanne Scalzi of Milford. I'm enjoying this tremendously. Here with one of my three daughters. We haven’t been together in a year and a half."

Scoot & Paddle rents bikes, motor scooters, paddleboards, kayaks, and more.

"We’ve already been able to do more last summer and it’s only May," said Lauren Palluotto of Cheshire, who was renting kayaks with friends.

"It feels good to get out of the house and be able to just walk around and not have to worry about anything," said Brian Oliver of Cheshire.

Earnings for The Greek Spot were down 20% to 30% last year. And, while Mayor Ben Blake (D-Milford) touts 473 new business openings in Milford in 2020, he understands how constricted everyone felt.

"I think that after a year plus I have a little wearing masks and not being able to gather and come together as a community," said Blake. "That’s what makes Milford so special."

The beach time Thursday was a perfect birthday present and opportunity to reflect for one woman.

"Knowing that we still have this even after everything that everybody’s gone through being grateful that we are vaccinated now," said Cathy Ziebell of Milford.

Milford's beaches open for the season Friday.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.