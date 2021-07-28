One person critically injured in Milford jet ski collision

Officials said the crash happened in the area of Cedar Beach

MILFORD, Conn. — One person is in critical condition after a jet ski collision in Long Island Sound.

The Milford Fire Department said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Cedar Beach. Two jet skis were involved.

When first responders got to the crash, they found a private boat had been helping the injured until the fire department could get there. Officials said one person had been critically injured and CPR was performed.

The man was taken to Bridgeport Hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

Officials did not say if the second jet ski operator was injured.

