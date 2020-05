Police say the victim is in critical condition after a crash just before 8:00 last night

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the victim of a motorcycle crash last night just before 8:00.

Police say the victim is a white male between the ages of 25 and 35, weighs about 165 pounds, and is 5'9" in height.

Police also say that the victim has numerous tattoos along his body.

The victim was driving a 1988 Kawasaki motorcycle.