Milford PD investigating a body found inside an abandoned building that caught fire

The strip mall that caught fire had been abandoned for at least 10 years, officials said.

MILFORD, Conn. — In the aftermath of a fire at an abandoned building in Milford, crews discovered the body of an elderly man inside.

The fire initially broke out in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The strip mall had been abandoned for at least 10 years, officials said.

The man has not been identified at this time. Officials say an autopsy is underway to determine if the man died as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story.