Milford firefighter burned in 2-alarm fire that displaces seven people

MILFORD, Conn. — Around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, Milford's Emergency Communications Center began to receive numerous 911 telephone calls reporting a large fire at 315 Foxwood Lane. Officials say Fire Department crews arrived in less than 6 minutes and found a heavy volume of fire in the rear of the home.

Because of the rapidly extending fire, a second alarm was transmitted. Firefighters began battling the blaze and searching the building for any occupants. They determined that everyone had gotten out safely prior to the arrival of fire department units.

One firefighter received second-degree burns to his hand and shoulder. He was treated and released at Bridgeport Hospital.

A total of seven residents were displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the Red Cross for supplemental housing.

The fire is currently under investigation by members of the Milford Fire Department Fire Investigation unit.