Landscaper suffers severe burns after hitting gas line with mower in Milford

Multiple buildings on the property were evacuated, FOX61's Tony Terzi reports.

MILFORD, Conn. — Crews got a fire under control after battling it for over an hour Monday morning.

Firefighters were on the scene in the area of Bic Drive after a landscaper hit a gas line with his mower.

Officials say the landscaper suffered severe burns.

500 Bic Dr. Fire UPDATE: @MilfordFireEMS says a landscaper suffered severe burns this morning when he hit a gas line with his mower. Multiple buildings on the property were evacuated. It took the fire department roughly 90 minutes to bring the situation under control.. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/r1oMxZlZnd — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) June 7, 2021

