Landscaper suffers severe burns after hitting gas line with mower in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. — Crews got a fire under control after battling it for over an hour Monday morning.
Firefighters were on the scene in the area of Bic Drive after a landscaper hit a gas line with his mower.
Officials say the landscaper suffered severe burns.
Multiple buildings on the property were evacuated, FOX61's Tony Terzi reports.
