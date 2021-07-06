x
Landscaper suffers severe burns after hitting gas line with mower in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. — Crews got a fire under control after battling it for over an hour Monday morning.

Firefighters were on the scene in the area of Bic Drive after a landscaper hit a gas line with his mower.

Officials say the landscaper suffered severe burns.

Multiple buildings on the property were evacuated, FOX61's Tony Terzi reports.

