Milford man charged in armed robbery at Cumberland Farms; police say he left with $3

45-year-old David Newman was charged with 1st degree Robbery and 6th degree Larceny.

MILFORD, Conn. — A man is facing charges for an armed robbery at a Cumberland Farms, where $3 was stolen.

On Thursday at approximately 4:30 a.m., Milford PD said a white male walked into the Boston Post Road store, pointed a knife at the cashier and demanded money.

The employee had a mere $3 sitting on top of the register, which he handed over.

The suspect then exited the store, officials said.

After an investigation, police took 45-year-old David Newman, into custody at his home in Milford.

Newman was charged with 1st degree Robbery and 6th degree Larceny.

