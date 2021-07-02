Milford man charged in armed robbery at Cumberland Farms; police say he left with $3

MILFORD, Conn. — A man is facing charges for an armed robbery at a Cumberland Farms, where $3 was stolen.
On Thursday at approximately 4:30 a.m., Milford PD said a white male walked into the Boston Post Road store, pointed a knife at the cashier and demanded money.
The employee had a mere $3 sitting on top of the register, which he handed over.
The suspect then exited the store, officials said.
After an investigation, police took 45-year-old David Newman, into custody at his home in Milford.
Newman was charged with 1st degree Robbery and 6th degree Larceny.
