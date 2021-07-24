Milford Police currently investigating a shooting on Housatonic Avenue

Police say this was an isolated incident

MILFORD, Conn. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this morning on Housatonic Avenue.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

They will expect to be investigating the scene for a long period and warn the public to avoid the area.

They ask anyone with information on the incident to contact headquarters at (203) 878-6551.

This is an ongoing investigation and police say more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Milford Police Detectives are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours (today) on Housatonic... Posted by Milford CT Police Department on Saturday, July 24, 2021

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.