Milford Police currently investigating a shooting on Housatonic Avenue

MILFORD, Conn. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this morning on Housatonic Avenue.
Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.
They will expect to be investigating the scene for a long period and warn the public to avoid the area.
They ask anyone with information on the incident to contact headquarters at (203) 878-6551.
This is an ongoing investigation and police say more information will be released as the investigation continues.
