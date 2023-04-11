Milford police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

The pedestrian identified as Edward Patrick Austin, 49, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed late last week.

At around 4:09 p.m., on Friday a serious car crash was reported in the area of Boston Post Road and Meadow Street.

Police said the crash involved a 2015 Kia and a pedestrian.

Police said the investigation revealed that the pedestrian had been running north across Boston Post Road when he was struck by the Kia that was traveling west on Boston Post Road.

The pedestrian, identified as Edward Patrick Austin, 49, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact OFC Alfred Mauro at (203) 783-4764.

