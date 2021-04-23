Milford police investigating after toddler seen wandering near highway

A woman nearby saw a chld near the Route 15 off-ramp earlier this week. She step in to action and was able to help the child to safety.

MILFORD, Conn. — Police confirmed on Friday that they are investigating an incident earlier this week involving a toddler wandering around by themselves near a highway.

A woman took a video of the toddler wandering out of his KinderCare, seemingly unknown to his teachers.

Clovia Mcintosh was driving on Wellington Road when she spotted the child on the side of the road, right near the Route 15 off-ramp. She knew something wasn't right when she couldn't spot the child's parents or any adults nearby.

She took the video strategically to protect the child's privacy.

"I saw him step off the curb, in the street at one point, and I was like 'no, no, no,' if there was a parent there they would have definitely jumped in," said McIntosh. "So I turned around and pulled in the parking lot, once again looking around. I was kind of in disbelief that there wasn't an adult close by, and I jumped out of the car, walked up to the child."

Mcintosh added, "I saw there was a KinderCare and I walked up to the door while keeping an eye on him, and I was like there's a baby outside, and they were like 'A baby?' and I said yes and they ran out."

Mcintosh says the staff at KinderCare seemed surprised the boy was outside.

Kindercare released a statement on the incident:

At KinderCare, nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. We have a strict protocol we follow whenever there’s an incident in one of our centers, including immediately calling the child’s parents and reporting to licensing and DCFS.

We’re grateful the child was unhurt and have taken immediate steps to ensure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again. Wednesday morning we installed guards on all of the windows in our center to prevent the windows from opening more than a few inches. We’re also working with our agency partners at DCFS and licensing, and we’ll follow any additional guidance they offer.

Kindercare said it has a strict protocol it follows whenever there is an incident. The company has contacted the child's parents and the state. There is now an investigation into what happened.

