Adults, children rescued from boat that ran aground in Housatonic River

Officials said three adults and four children were taken to Bridgeport Hospital
Credit: Milford Fire Department

MILFORD, Connecticut — Three adults and four children were taken to the hospital after a boat they were on ran aground Friday evening. 

The Milford Fire Department said they received a call for assistance from the Stratford Fire department around 7 p.m. Friday. Officials said a 30-foot boat had run aground in the Housatonic River near Caswell Cove, and that several people on the boat were injured. 

Milford fire rescue crews responded to the scene with Marine 1 and Marine 2 and they were joined by Stratford, Shelton, and Sikorsky fire departments and their marine units.

When the Milford marine units got to the boat's location, rescue crews had to get into the water in order to get to the boat and evaluate the injured passengers. 

