Milford teen charged with murder of 17-year-old James McGrath identified

The teen is charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Shelton resident James McGrath.

SHELTON, Conn. — The Milford teen charged with murder in connection to the death of 17-year-old James McGrath has been identified by his attorney.

Officials say 16-year-old Raúl Valle has been charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault following the fatal stabbing Saturday in Shelton. The case has been transferred to Milford Superior Court as Valle is expected to be charged as an adult.

Valle turned himself in early Wednesday morning after police searched for him for several days. The suspect is a student at St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull, the school confirmed in a Facebook post.

"The St. Joseph High School Community continues to offer solemn prayers for the McGrath family and Fairfield Prep Community as they mourn the unthinkable loss of a son and cherished classmate," the school said in the post.

The teen was arraigned in New Haven Juvenile Court on Wednesday on one count of murder in the death of McGrath, and three counts of assault as police said he reportedly stabbed three others as well.

The suspect was held on a $2 million bond and will be tried as an adult, officials said.

Sources told FOX61 that there may be more arrests. While Shelton police said their investigation remains open, they declined to answer whether they are investigating any adults they may deem responsible, as the sources say alcohol may have been involved.

A GoFundMe, to help defray funeral costs, has been started by family and friends of McGrath.

