Milford woman arrested on animal cruelty after bringing dead dog to vet

MILFORD, Conn. — Police arrested a Milford woman on animal cruelty charged after she brought her dead dog to the vet and the people there determined the dog was bruised and emaciated among other problems.

Police arrested Christelle Sommervil, 41, of Milford and charged her with Cruelty to Animals. She was released on a promise to appear.

Police said they took custody of Sommervil in regards to an active warrant for her arrest. Sommervil is accused of bringing her deceased dog to the vet. Upon arrival at the vet it was found that the dog had a strong odor of urine, bruising along the abdomen and body, crusting over the eyes, a pressure sore, and was emaciated.