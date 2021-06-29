Mill Pond Pool in Newington temporarily closed due to mechanical issues

NEWINGTON, Conn — As many people across Connecticut are finding ways to beat the heat this week, one popular swimming location is unfortunately off limits.
The Newington Parks and Recreation Department announced the Mill Pond Pool has been closed until further notice.
According to a release, the closure is due to the pool's aging chemical control system and filtration flow rate.
Officials made the following accommodations for residents who were looking forward to taking a dip at Mill Pond Pool:
- All swim lessons moved to Churchill Pool (passes still being accepted)
- Summer Camp RECreate participants at the Mortensen Community Center site will be bused to either Churchill Pool and/or the Newington High School Pool for recreational swim
The Department says it is also in search of replacement parts that are on back order.
"The Department will keep everyone notified when more news is available," they wrote. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."
