Minimum wage in Connecticut goes up $1 on Sept. 1

Legislation was signed in 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. — Workers making the minimum wage in the state will get a raise starting Tuesday as a hike of a dollar per hour takes effect.

The wage will increase to $152, up from the current $11. Lamont signed legislation in May 2019 that mandated a gradual increase that will end at $15 / hour in June of 2023.

In a press release Monday, Lamont said, “Nobody working a full-time job should live in poverty. For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security. This is a fair, modest increase, and the money earned will go right back into our own economy, supporting local businesses in our communities.”

The raises are as follows:

$11.00 on October 1, 2019

$12.00 on September 1, 2020

$13.00 on August 1, 2021

$14.00 on July 1 2020

$15.00 on June 1, 2023.

Beginning January 1, 2024, the law requires the minimum wage to become indexed to the employment cost index, which is calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor, and for the first time in Connecticut the rate will grow according to economic indicators.

The current Federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Minimum wage in Massachusetts is $12.75 / hour, New York - $11.80/ hour (Wages are set higher in New York City) and Rhode Island - $10.50 / hour . According to Governing.com, in 2017, about 1.5% of Connecticut workers were paid at minimum wage.