Miss Connecticut crowned along with Miss Connecticut's Outstanding Teen

Around $25,000 in scholarship were awarded

MONTVILLE, Conn. — There she is, the new Miss Connecticut.

On Saturday, Sylvana Maria González of New Britain was crowned Miss Connecticut 2022 and Peyton Troth of Bristol was named Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen 2022.

González, 24, who served as Miss Farmington, will compete at the 101st Anniversary Miss America Competition slated to be held in December at Mohegan Sun. She has been awarded $10,000 in scholarship for her title win.

Troth, 14, who served as Miss Hartford County’s Outstanding Teen and will go on to compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Competition, won $2,500 in scholarship for her title win.

“All of our candidates put on a great production for this year’s competition, and we were impressed by the outstanding talent, intelligence and drive everyone showed," said Ashley Dalton, Executive Director / Treasurer, The Miss CT Scholarship Organization.

The event was held at Mohegan Sun. Eleven Miss and six Teen candidates vied for the state title.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.