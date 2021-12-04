Miss Connecticut, Miss Connecticut's Outstanding Teen 2021 crowned at Mohegan Sun

They are the first to be crowned in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the 2020 competition.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The new titleholders for Miss Connecticut and Miss Connecticut's Outstanding Teen for 2021 were crowned this past weekend at Mohegan Sun.

Miss Connecticut 2021 is Sapna Raghavan, of Ellington, and Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen 2021 is Aicha Diallo, of West Haven.

“The Board of Directors and I congratulate Sapna and Aicha on winning these esteemed titles,” said Ashley Reid, executive director and treasurer of The Miss CT Scholarship Organization. “We were so thrilled to hold a competition in-person this year after postponing last year’s due to the pandemic, and thank Mohegan Sun, all of our sponsors and volunteers for helping to make this happen.”

Raghavan, 22, has served as Miss Pleasant Valley and Forever Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen 2015, will now go on to compete at the 100th Anniversary Miss America 2021 Competition in December at Mohegan Sun.

She has been awarded $10,000 in scholarship. Her Social Impact Initiative is “Embracing Diversity: Overcoming Adversity,” and her talent is Indian Classical Dance to an original composition featuring a self-written poem.

Diallo, 16, who served as Miss Greater Hamden’s Outstanding Teen and will go on to compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2021 Competition, won $2,500 in scholarship.

Her Social Impact Initiative is “Ensuring Access to the Performing Arts for Inner City Communities,” and her talent is dance. Both will receive in-kind donations to support their year of service advocating for numerous charitable causes across the state.

The two new titleholders follow Jillian Duffy, Miss Connecticut 2019 & 2020, who placed 4th Runner-Up at Miss America 2020, and Lindiana Frangu, Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen 2019 & 2020.

