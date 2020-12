Sanford was last seen wearing a Stop $ Shop shirt and jeans.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown police are looking for a 69-year-old man on Christmas Eve.

The man has been identified as Arthur Sanford from Middletown.

Police say he is a white male who weighs 140 pounds and is 5'07" in height. He is believed to be driving a 2017 grey Toyota Corolla with a CT license plate: AJ85435.

Sanford was last seen wearing a Stop $ Shop shirt and jeans.