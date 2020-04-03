Missing 85-year-old Hamden man found safe by New York police

He has been missing since March 2.

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — A missing diabetic man was found Wednesday by New York Police.

Vitaliano Roccapriore was last seen in Meriden around noon on March 2. A Silver Alert was issued later that evening. Roccapriore is said have diabetes and possibly early dementia.

On March 3, Detective Mark Sheppard conducted a License Plate Reader” search with the help of the Connecticut State Police and New York State Police.

Police learned that Roccapriore's car had traveled to New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey. A nationwide Silver Alert was soon issued, with a focus on the tri-state area.