Missing Avon teenager found safe, reunited with family: police

Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith, 17, was reported missing on Aug. 30. Police did not provide any details about where they were found.

AVON, Connecticut — A 17-year-old teenager who was reported missing last month was found safe and has been reunited with their family, police announced Thursday.

Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith was reported missing by their family on Aug. 30. They were last seen taking an Uber to the Enfield area before they disappeared.

The teenager left their family a note that read: “I love you all so much. Thank you for everything. I’m so sorry.”

Their family launched a social media campaign and worked with law enforcement to find the teenager. A vigil was held in their name at Avon’s Town Green gazebo on Wednesday night.

The Avon Police Department did not reveal where or when the teenager was found. Nor did they elaborate on the circumstances of his disappearance.

Police said they worked with Hernsdorf-Smith’s family, the community as well as local and federal law enforcement agencies.

“We want to thank everyone who contributed thoughts, prayers and information,” the police department said in a statement. “At this time, Ronan is safe and is with family.”

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.