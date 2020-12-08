Windsor Police issue Silver Alert for missing 9-yr-old

WINDSOR, Conn. — Windsor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 9-yr-old boy who was last seen earlier Wednesday.
The missing boy was identified as Salvatore Damato, 9, was last seen Wednesday
Police said he is white, 4'0" tall and weighs 60 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair
He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts and grey sneakers.
Anyone with information about this missing juvenile is asked to contact winds Windsor police at 860-688-5273.
Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to in danger.
Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.