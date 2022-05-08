Car stolen out of Milford recovered, but dog inside remains missing

The victim said he could care less about the car. It was his golden doodle, Leo, who was in the back seat, that he was most concerned about.

MILFORD, Conn. — A Seymour man is asking for the community's help to find his dog that was inside his car when it was stolen outside a Milford restaurant Thursday.

Emanuel Castillo said he parked his brand new Kia Forte in front of DiBella's Subs so he could keep an eye on it while he ran in to pick up dinner he ordered online. But DiBella's had no record of his order, which distracted him just enough.

"And I come outside and the car is gone and my heart drops and I immediately called 911," Castillo said Friday.

He added that he could care less about the car. It was his golden doodle, Leo, who was in the back seat, that he was most concerned about.

"Currently, he has like an ear infection so he's on medication," Castillo said. "It's a dog that's very dependent on us. He's part of me. He's like a therapy dog to my mother. She's devastated."

He received some good news from New Haven police at about noon Friday. Emanuel's car had been recovered. Still, however, Leo was nowhere to be found.

"We are offering a $100 gift card for any information in regard to finding Leo," said Brian Burrell, District Manager for DiBella's. "We're a family organization and family comes first and our pets are our family."

The CT Dog Gone Recovery organization created a flyer that Castillo printed and posted at Milford businesses and in New Haven, and the flyer mentions a reward.

"But we don't recommend a particular amount in case the person feels they can sell the dog for a higher amount or it's worth more," said Carol Lee Ferrucci of CT Dog Gone Recovery.

And if the dog was indeed sold?

"Whatever the money they paid for it does not compare to the reward that will be given if they find my dog," Castillo said.

Desmond's Army animal advocacy group is offering a $2,200 reward.

A man walking near where Castillo's car was recovered in New Haven told him he had seen the dog and two men get out of the stolen car.

Castillo said Leo's cooler, which had his food and medication in it, was missing from the car when it was recovered.

