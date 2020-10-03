Missing Middletown man found dead in Wallingford woods

Peter Rechhia had been missing since October 3rd

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Peter Recchia, a Middletown missing for months, was found dead in the woods this Sunday.

According to police, a hiker in the woods by South Cherry Street in Wallingford came across the remains of a body.

Police said that personal items around the body had belonged to Recchia, and were conclusive enough to identify the body as Recchia.

Recchia had been missing since October 3rd.

Middletown Police Detectives have contacted Recchia's family.

The Medical Examiner's office will be conducting an autopsy to confirm the identity.