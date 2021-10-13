x
Missing South Windsor woman located in Tolland

62-year-old Kathleen O’Neal was believed to have walked away from the secure wing of HarborChase of Evergreen Walk around 5:30 p.m.
Credit: South Windsor PD
Kathleen O’Neal, 62

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police say a woman who went missing from a senior assisted living facility on Wednesday has been found.

Officials believe 62-year-old Kathleen O’Neal walked away from the secure wing of HarborChase of Evergreen Walk around 5:30 p.m.

O'Neal was located in Tolland, police said,

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Windsor PD at 860-644-2551.

