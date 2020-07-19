"Johnny’s smile could light up a room." Missing West Hartford teen's body found in West Virginia

14-year-old Johnny Adams was staying with family during the COVID pandemic. His body was found in a shallow grave.

A mystery spanning from West Hartford to West Virginia was partially solved on Saturday, as authorities said the search for missing 14-year-old Johnny Adams had come to a tragic close. Still to be answered, though: how did the body of the teenager end up in a shallow grave in Hampshire County, WV?

Adams, who had completed his work King Philip Middle School and was preparing to enter Hall High School in West Hartford, had been staying with relatives in West Virginia since March. He was last seen at approximately 11:00pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020. His family noticed him missing at approximately 6:30am on Sunday morning, and called authorities.

The county sheriff began investigating and on Tuesday, several agencies searched an area surrounding the home of Adams, in Augusta, WV. They covered approximately 130 acres with the assistance of a bloodhound, and sonar equipment to search a nearby lake. They found nothing.

Johnny's family in Connecticut offered a $10,000 reward for information, which they later increased to $20,000. The FBI was called in to assist.

Then on Saturday, at approximately 11:20 am, investigators located a shallow grave containing a set of human remains, believed to be that of Adams. Final identification is pending an autopsy.

The remains were located in a heavily wooded area, near the location the victim was reported missing last Sunday morning. The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office says the area was extremely difficult to access due to heavy underbrush.



They also said "a 16-year-old relative has been arrested and charged with burglary," and that they have a suspect in Adams' death. The Sheriff's office did not elaborate on how they found the body, or how the teenaged relative they charged might be involved.

Here in Connecticut, his family poured out their grief on social media, with his aunt, Beatrice Adams, saying "Why! Why! Why!... We have lost our little Johnny", amid numerous emojis of broken hearts.

West Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore said in an email, ". I and the entire West Hartford Public Schools family are devastated by the loss of one of our children. Johnny was loved at King Philip by those who were fortunate enough to get to know him."

Hall High, where he was to enroll in September, and King Philips Middle School notified families about the death and how to access grief counselors.

The two principals said "Johnny’s smile could light up a room, and he was active in community sports. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and know that this will be a very sad time for Johnny’s family, friends, and teachers."