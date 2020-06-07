Missing West Haven teacher found deceased on Long Island

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The body of a well-known West Haven teacher who had been missing for nearly two months has been found.

West Haven Police said, “Missing person Gil Cunha was found deceased by the Suffolk County New York Police Department. The West Haven Police Department is working in conjunction with the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office to determine cause and manner of Mr. Cunha’s death. With respect to Mr. Cunha’s family and friends, no further information will be released at this time.”