Missing Yale employee found dead on Long Island

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Yale employee who was reported missing for several months has died, according to the university.

Anton Sovetov was a graphic designer for the university's Office of Public Affairs & Communications.

He was found on the Long Island, New York shoreline on Saturday, the school said. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

Yale and New Haven police continue to investigate Sovetov's disappearance.

“We will continue to do all we can in the face of this terrible tragedy,” said Yale Chief of Police Ronnell Higgins.

According to the university, Sovetov, 44, was born and raised in Russia and arrived in New Haven in the fall of 2014 to study at the Yale School of Art. He was a video game and science fiction enthusiast.

During his five years working at the university, he helped shape visual messaging for a wide variety of Yale offices.

“Anton was at the heart of a shift in Yale’s graphic identity, from one almost solely based in type and photography to one based more in illustration,” said University Printer John Gambell, who hired Sovetov and supervised him throughout his Yale career. “He was one of the most talented designers I have worked with in my 40-year graphic design career, and an irreplaceable member of the university’s communications team.”

Sovetov was last seen in early February and a reward was offered for information leading to his whereabouts.

The Office of Public Affairs & Communications and Yale School of Art are currently working to arrange a memorial gathering.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation into Sovetov’s death should contact Yale Police at 203-432-4400, Suffolk County police at 631-853-5555, New Haven Police at 203-946-6316, or send an anonymous text tip through the LiveSafe app.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information comes in.

