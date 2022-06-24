Mixed reaction in Connecticut to Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

Gov. Ned Lamont along with several other legislative leaders are upset about the ruling, but others applauded it.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont was joined by several legislative leaders in speaking out against the Supreme Court's decision on Friday that overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

The governor made it clear in the news conference, that as long as you are not a woman in Connecticut, your right to choose will not be taken from you.

"I can guarantee you it’s going to stay the law here in Connecticut! That’s something you can count upon!" said Lamont.

Earlier this year, Connecticut passed HB 5414, the state's own abortion bill.

It is a first-in-the-nation law that protects medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who may be traveling from other states that have outlawed abortion.

Additionally, the law would allow certain types of practitioners eligible to perform abortion-related care.

"It’s a woman’s right to choose. It’s about gay rights. It’s about contraception," added Lamont.

What does this mean for the other state who do not have a law like Connecticut's?

It would mean women will no longer be able to have an abortion or have access to protection and reproductive healthcare.

"This decision is cruel and unconscionable because it will send doctors to jail for providing lifesaving care," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Despite Connecticut's abortion law, Mayor Luke Bronin echoed the concerns of Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

"Two years from now if the Republicans control the House and the Senate and the Presidency, they will enact a national abortion ban," said Mayor Luke Bronin.

On the other hand, the Family Institute of Connecticut celebrated the ruling and said this protects human life.

"Every unborn child should be protected in law and welcomed in life. The central issue for 49 years is the unborn child is a member of our own species – is she a human being? And if she is, she deserves the same protection you and I do," said Peter Wolfgang, executive director of Family Institute of Connecticut.

As of right now, more than 20 states are expected to ban abortions and how the law will be enforced is ultimately up to each state.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.