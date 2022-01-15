MLK39 Mural Tour Coming to Bristol

RiseUP is collecting donations to help paint the mural honoring MLK

BRISTOL, Conn. — RiseUP for Arts is partnering with Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth & Community Services, local businesses, organizations, and community members in Bristol, CT to create a large-scale public art mural that will celebrate the diversity and cultures of the community and highlight the messages of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



The mural in Bristol is part of RiseUP's state-wide mural tour to paint 39 MLK themed community murals across Connecticut, one for every year of MLK's life.

RELATED: Racial Justice Action Week at CREC schools helps students amplify their voices



RiseUP's goal is to raise $15,000 to complete the mural. The budget includes opportunities for the community engagement, a reveal celebration ceremony, community conversation that build more inclusive communities, and the cost of professional artist and materials/supplies to complete the mural.



"It's way beyond MLK as a figure, himself, but it's really looking and dissecting the words MLK spoke in his thousands of sermons he gave across the country and having those murals represent that, and other civil rights icons both local and national," said Matt Conway with RiseUP for Arts.



"We just want to ensure that the community in Bristol can see themselves on these murals that are a part of our city," said Lauren Imholte, Bristol Arts & Culture Supervisor.



The mural will be located at Scott Rosado’s Primo Press building at 106 Riverside Avenue .

RELATED: Stonington's popular Lobster Trap Tree is now a 1,000-piece puzzle



Bristol’s MLK39 mural is expected to be revealed in the Spring with community volunteer paint days and a block party celebration planned. Bristol will be the 13th town to produce an MLK39: Racial Equity Mural with more MLK39 murals planned across the state throughout 2022.



Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bristols-mlk39-diversity-equity-tour.



Each MLK Mural is inspired by the community and Bristol residents are encouraged to complete the mural design survey: https://forms.gle/nXWdwhREZgEeySHr7

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.