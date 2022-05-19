Mocktail tasting event to be held by nonprofit raising awareness of addiction stigma

A Promise to Jordan will host the 2nd Annual Mocktail Tasting fundraising event happening this Sunday, May 22, at Real Art Ways in Hartford.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — A statewide nonprofit committed to raising awareness about substance use disorders is giving Connecticut residents a taste of education this spring.

A Promise to Jordan will host the 2nd Annual Mocktail Tasting fundraising event happening this Sunday, May 22, at Real Art Ways in Hartford.

Area restaurateurs and bar owners will showcase their best non-alcoholic beverages and compete for a chance at 1st place!

A Promise to Jordan is a non-profit named after Jordan Arakelian, a Simsbury high school graduate who died from an accidental opioid overdose in 2018 at the age of 24. His mom Lisa set out with the mission to raise awareness and eliminate the stigma of addiction, and assist people in accessing quality care.

Here's how you can make the Northern Lights mocktail from Flora Restaurant!

Northern Lights mocktail

Mix these ingredients:

1.5 ounce of lime juice

1.5 ounce of cucumber

Simple syrup

1.5 ounce of spirulina water

1.5 ounce of butterfly pea tea

Serve over ice and enjoy!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.