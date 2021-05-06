A Promise to Jordan | A mocktail tasting fundraiser to honor Simsbury man who died from addiction

Hartford-area bars and restaurants will be competing to see who makes the BEST non-alcoholic cocktails and appetizers

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Simsbury-based non-profit is teaming up with Hartford-area bars and restaurants to see who can make the best non-alcoholic cocktails and appetizers.

The event is being put on by “A Promise to Jordan,” which was founded in memory of Jordan Arakelian, who struggled with addiction for nearly nine years.

The disease ultimately took his life in the early morning hours of June 30, 2018. He was just 24.

His mother, Lisa Gray, founded the organization to raise awareness about substance use disorders, erase the stigma surrounding them, help people access quality care, and give them hope that recovery is possible.

“I credit this organization with making all the difference in my grieving process, being able to channel my grief into a positive direction that I know is helping individuals and families every day,” she said on the FOX61 Morning News on Thursday.

"We can't do a wine tasting like other organizations, so we are doing a mocktail tasting. A Mocktail is a non-alcoholic beverage.”

The event will be Thursday, May 13 (rain date Friday, May 14) from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Real Art Ways

56 Arbor Street

Hartford, CT 06106

