Mohegan Sun offering signing bonuses for certain positions during job fair

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Mohegan Sun is looking to score some new employees. The casino is hosting a two-day job fair where they are offering up a jackpot to interested candidates.

"If you are looking for work, Mohegan Sun has a spot for you," said President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun Jeff Hamilton.

A spot in over 200 roles from the hotel to events to the dining room.

"The one thing that’s prohibiting us from doing a lot of stuff is team members. We need people that want to work," said Hamilton.

Grey Dripe and his brother were two of the 65 people interviewed Thursday afternoon in the Cabaret Theatre located in the Casino of the Sky. After the pandemic took away so many jobs he says the opportunity to work in the casino feels amazing.

"It’s exciting to think that a lot of this could be over pretty soon," said Dripe.

Mohegan Sun says it saw over 20,000 new people return to the casino in April. Those numbers helped contribute to their busiest month since the shutdown.

The increased demand has Mohegan hiring for roles in the hotel, retail, security, marketing, events and restaurants. Mohegan is trying to improve their odds of hiring employees by offering a $500 signing bonus to anyone that accepts a job in the hotel and a $2000 bonus to anyone who takes a job in culinary.

"We want to make sure that when the capacity restrictions are lifted we have the ability open a restaurant at 100% capacity and ramp up rather quickly," said Hamilton.

Hamilton contributes the uptick in consumer confidence to the availability of the vaccine. He says Mohegan restaurants will slowly work their way back to full capacity alongside consumer trends and as they hire enough staff.

"Come out tomorrow. Get the job," said job applicant Damien Rice.

The event will be happening again on Friday from 10 am to 7 pm in the Cabaret.

If you are not able to make it out to the event you can apply online here.

Email their human resources department, or show up in person to their employee center to check availabilities.

