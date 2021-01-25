Mom of Missing teen makes plea for community’s help

18-year-old Brandon Jenkins has been missing since December 20.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Sunday marks 34 days since 18-year-old Brandon Jenkins left his home in New Haven and never returned. On December 20, 2020, at approximately 7:00 am, Brandon’s sister heard him walk down the stairs, put on his boots and walk out the door. His mother, Brenda Cuffy was working an overnight shift as a nurse. When she arrived home that morning, she immediately noticed his boots were missing from the front door, where they always were.

After running upstairs and checking his room, she woke her daughter up, and her daughter told her she heard him leave at approximately 7:00 am. Brenda immediately got back in her car and went to look for him.

“I didn’t see his boots at the door. When I left to go to work they were at the door. That was so unusual for him to not be home when I got home in the morning” says Cuff.

She tried calling him all morning, with no success. At around noon when she tried calling him, his phone went straight to voicemail. This is when she began to worry and called New Haven Police.

“He was my companion. He was always home, and I miss that so much” says Cuff.

If you're in the New Haven area, investigators are urging you to look at your security cameras from the hours of 6:30am - 9:00am on December 20th.

Brenda hired Mike Hunter, a retired police officer as a private investigator to help bring Brandon home. “I’m hoping it’s some juvenile, immature thing that he’s doing that’s causing him to walk out”.