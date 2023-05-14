'My first superhero' | Moms gifted with children's graduation on Mother's Day

Mother’s Day and UHart graduation fell on the same day this year making for a big day of celebration

HARTFORD, Conn. — It was a Mother’s Day to remember for many moms of University of Hartford graduates.

“There’s nothing like a mother’s love,” said Sydnie Spitz.

Many will say a mother’s treasure is her child and moms of graduates from University of Harford are treasuring this day with their child for sure, like Stacey and Bonnie Spitz.

“I just graduated. It’s Mother’s Day. I got my mom here, stepmom here, grandma,” said Spitz.

“We’ve just come so far to be here and having it on Mother’s Day is the best gift I could have ever gotten,” added Stacey Spitz.

For the Aquart family, it’s more than just a celebration.

“So, this week we not only have a graduation because I have other sons. We also have an arraignment. So, we have one son who decided to go a whole different direction. While that’s breaking my heart, I have one son that decided to go a different direction and that’s helping my heart to mend,” said Nashae Aquart.

A bittersweet day, but one that’s creating new traditions for this family

“He’s my first graduate,” said Aquart.

While she’s celebrating her son, he said her love doesn’t go unnoticed.

“My mother was my first superhero,” said Jahizreal Aquart.

Graduate, Karan Prajapati echoes this about his mom, who flew from India for his graduation.

“This is a really proud moment for me and of course, I am only here because of my mom, my dad, my little sister, and my older sister,” said Prajapati.

His older sister graduated too.

“It was an amazing feeling. I absolutely love it. Especially, both of us graduating on the same day and our parents flying in to come visit for the ceremony,” said Shaily Prajapati.

A day their mom won’t forget.

“I am so proud and it’s Mother’s Day so it’s the best gift from my kids,” Tejal Prajapati.

