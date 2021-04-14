Monroe man accused of sexually abusing girls, using social media to communicate with them

Officials said 32-year-old Hector Torres promised to give the girls money, sneakers, vaping supplies and food if they sent him photos or engaged in sex acts with him

MONROE, Conn. — A man accused of sexually abusing three girls faced a judge Tuesday.

Hector Torres, 32 of Monroe, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with child exploitation offenses related to the alleged sexual abuse.

According to a release, Torres communicated with the girls, ages 11 and 12, on Snapchat, FaceTime, and via text message.

He is accused of persuading, and coercing them to send naked pictures of themselves and to engage in sexual activity with him, the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Connecticut said.

Officials also noted Torres picked the girls up on multiple occasions in February 2021 and directed them to engage in sexual activity with him, while parked in a shopping plaza parking lot in Hartford.

"Torres promised to give the girls money, sneakers, vaping supplies and/or food if they sent him photos of their bodies and/or engaged in sex acts with him," officials continued.

At least three videos of Torres sexually abusing the girls were obtained by investigators.

They say in March 2021, they reviewed them, which captured the right side of his face as well as distinctive tattoos on his hands.

Acting U.S. Attorney Boyle's office says the federal complaint charges Torres with the following:

Coercion and Enticement of Minors to Engage in Sexual Activity

Production of Child Pornography

Both offenses carry a mandatory minimum prison term of at least 10 years.

The maximum for producing child pornography is 30 years behind bars, while coercion and enticement could be life.

Officials say investigators are seeking to identify additional victims.

Witnesses and anyone with helpful information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

