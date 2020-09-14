Monroe police arrest Bridgeport man on DUI, interfering with officer charges

Police say he refused to stop his vehicle at first and then took 30 minutes to exit his vehicle

MONROE, Connecticut — Police arrested a Bridgeport man on charges of DUI and interfering with and officer after he refused to stop and engaged them in a 30 minute negotiation before exiting his car.

Police charged Tony Barr, 56, of Bridgeport, with Engaging Police in a Pursuit, Illegal Operation of Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Failure to Drive in Proper Lane, and Interfering with Officer/ Resisting Arrest.

Police said the incident happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Route 111 and Route 110.

Police said shortly after 11 pm. a vehicle driven by Barr passed an officer conducting stationary traffic enforcement. At that time, the officer saw an equipment violation and the vehicle’s inability to maintain the proper lane.

When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver did not pull over. Police said the driver stopped in the middle of the road several times and motioned to the officer to pass. "When the officer did not pass, the operator continued north at a slow rate of speed swerving into the opposing travel lane several times. After a slow speed pursuit of over a mile, the operator pulled over north of the intersection with Route 110."

Police said when they approached Barr, the driver of the vehicle, they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. "Barr’s speech was slurred and he was uncooperative with the officer’s requests for standardized field sobriety tests. Barr refused to get out of the vehicle. After a half hour of negotiating with officers, he exited the vehicle without incident," said police.

Police said Barr continued to be uncooperative with officers throughout the booking process.