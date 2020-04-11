x
PD: Montville parents charged with abuse of infant

An investigation began after a doctor found fractures on the 3-month-old's ribs and femur
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Two people from Montville have been charged after an infant was injured.

Montville police said the Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation after a doctor found multiple fractures on a 3-month-old's ribs and femur. 

Police said it was determined that parents, 26-year-old Joshua Morales and 20-year-old Dianna Loomis, had caused the injuries and 'failed to provide proper medical care'.

Morales was charged with Assault 2nd, Cruelty to Persons, Risk of Injury to a Minor, and Reckless Endangerment. He has been held on $500,000 bond. 

Loomis was charged with Cruelty to Persons, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. She has been held on $30,000 bond. 

