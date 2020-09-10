Officials monitoring air quality in Montville following large scrapyard fire

Residents are asked to keep their windows closed.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Multiple fire crews are battling a large scrapyard fire this morning in Montville.

Officials say Montville's four volunteer fire companies along with career staff firefighters and mutual air from nearby areas all responded to the blaze, first reported around 1:15 a.m.

The fire is located at 33 Pequot Road, just off I-395 south, exit 6.

Officials said the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) also responded to the scene to analyze the air quality. According to officials, the scrapyard contained various metals, wood, and other material.

At this time they are advising residents to keep their windows closed due to the smoke. It's unclear what had burned in the flames.

Officials are not calling the fire under control at this time.

Details on the air quality are expected around 8 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.