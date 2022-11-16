Crews battle Montville fire at scrap yard

Several fire departments are at the scene.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Crews from several towns are on the scene of a scrap yard fire Tuesday morning.

The fire is at 33 Pequot Road, which is the address of Connecticut Scrap. The business covers several acres.

FOX61's Brooke Griffin is on the scene and said crews from more than 20 department including Preston, North Stonington and Franklin are on the scene to fight the fire. Crews are expected to be on scene through the morning.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are on scene monitoring air quality. The asked people in the area to keep windows closed.

A similar fire broke out two years ago.

The fire started around 6:15 a.m.

There are no hydrants in the area, and water has to be brought in with tankers.

This is a developing story.

