Monument to Glastonbury man killed in Iraq vandalized

Marine Sgt. David Coullard was killed in action in 2005

GLASTONBURY, Conn — Police are investigating the vandalism of the monument for Marine Sgt. David Coullard.

The monument is located at the Bell Street end of the Addison Bog Multi-use trail.

Police said three flags were torn from their posts, two benches were knocked over, and the large granite monument was knocked over and damaged. Sgt. Coullard was killed in action in Iraq in August, 2005.

Coullard, who grew up in Glastonbury, was among six Marines killed while on sniper duty northwest of Baghdad. Five of the Marines were from the same battalion in Ohio.

Coullard served in the Marines for ten years and decided to re-enlist after the September 11th terrorist attacks and volunteered to go to Iraq.

Coullard was 32 when he died. He graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1992.