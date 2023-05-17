Moose hit by car on Route 15 in North Haven

No humans reported any injuries. The car sustained damage and the windshield was shattered.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A moose has died after it was hit by a car on Route 15 North in North Haven near Exit 63 early Wednesday morning, state police confirmed to FOX61.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded around 7 a.m. to remove the mouse from the scene. DEEP's Wildlife Division will be examining the moose.

DEEP believes this is the same moose that was reported being seen in the Watertown/Waterbury area recently.

No humans reported any injuries. The car sustained damage and the windshield was shattered, according to state police.

DEEP says this is the time of year when drivers may see moose near or on the roads.

The moose population is considered small, around 100 individuals, DEEP said.

"Because moose are darker in color, stand much higher than deer, and are most active at dusk and dawn, observing reflective eye-shine from headlights is infrequent and, when struck, moose often end up impacting vehicle windshields," DEEP advises.

If you see a moose in close proximity to a major roadway such as Interstate 91, Interstate 84, or Interstate 95, please report the sighting to DEEP Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333. General moose sightings in other areas can be reported to DEEP’s online sighting report database.

