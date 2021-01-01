Moosup man arrested after police find drugs during traffic control

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Plainfield Police Department identified a suspicious driver while conducting traffic control in the area of High Street around 10:47 PM on December 31, 2020
During traffic enforcement in the area of Squaw Rock Road, an officer saw a gray Dodge Stratus traveling northbound over the yellow line into the opposite lane multiple times. At this point, the Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on High Street.
Police identified the driver as thirty-year-old Bryant Gardner of Moosup, CT.
Officials became suspicious that Gardner was in possession of illegal narcotics. A male yellow Labrador K-9 officer Vail, trained in narcotics detection, sniff the suspect’s vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs. Officers then searched the car and found a substantial amount of Suboxone, Crack Cocaine, and Drug Paraphernalia.
Gardner was placed under arrest and subsequently charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Store Narcotics in its Original Container, and Failure to Drive Right. Gardner was released on a $25,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court, G.A. 11, on March 3, 2021.