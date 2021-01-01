Moosup man arrested after police find drugs during traffic control

A K-9 officer helped to identify the suspect

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Plainfield Police Department identified a suspicious driver while conducting traffic control in the area of High Street around 10:47 PM on December 31, 2020

During traffic enforcement in the area of Squaw Rock Road, an officer saw a gray Dodge Stratus traveling northbound over the yellow line into the opposite lane multiple times. At this point, the Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on High Street.

Police identified the driver as thirty-year-old Bryant Gardner of Moosup, CT.

Officials became suspicious that Gardner was in possession of illegal narcotics. A male yellow Labrador K-9 officer Vail, trained in narcotics detection, sniff the suspect’s vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs. Officers then searched the car and found a substantial amount of Suboxone, Crack Cocaine, and Drug Paraphernalia.