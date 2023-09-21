Connecticut man released from Iran issues statement after returning home

He said that even in the darkest places and even worse conditions, there are still “good people in this world and that gave me hope.”

WESTON, Conn — One of the Americans who returned home this week after a prisoner swap with Iran said the experience showed him, he is stronger than he thought and that he had to dig deep within himself to “find the resilience to overcome this challenge.”

Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who lives in Weston, returned home this week after nearly six years in a prison in Iran. He was arrested in 2018 and received a 10-year sentence.

“Freedom is a gift that too many of us take for granted,” he said in a statement Thursday. “For almost six years, that freedom was taken away from me.”

On Monday, he and his wife Vida – who was not imprisoned but not allowed to leave the country – boarded a plane out of Tehran to Qatar. They later arrived in the U.S.

“My time in captivity was difficult but also helped me learn a lot about myself and the world,” Tahbaz said. “Although I am a cancer survivor, I learned that I needed to be even stronger than I thought I was. I had to dig deep within myself to find the resilience to overcome this challenge.”

He added that even in the darkest places and even worse conditions, there are still “good people in this world and that gave me hope.”

Eight other Iranian conservationists were arrested and imprisoned with him. One – Kavous Seyed Emami – did not survive, while the others remained in Evin Prison, he said.

“I cannot express how much I long to see them free, back in the deserts and mountains,” he said. “Houman Jowkar, Niloufar Bayani, Amir Hossein Khaleghi, Taher Ghadirian, Sepideh Kashani, and Sam Rajabi – I have not stopped thinking of you and the pain we have suffered together.”

Tahbaz took the time to also thank the government officials who helped to bring him and his wife home – including Connecticut’s Congressional delegation, President Joe Biden, leaders in Qatar and Oman, and others.

“We are still absorbing the enormity of coming back home and to freedom,” he said. “We have not yet had the opportunity to even begin to appreciate how many people have tirelessly fought for us over such a long period of time, and we know there are many more that we have yet to acknowledge and even to meet. Please accept our heartfelt gratitude for bringing us home.”

The other Americans in the swap were Siamak Namazi, who was detained in 2015 and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, and Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years. All of their charges have been widely criticized by their families, activists, and the U.S. government.

U.S. officials have so far declined to identify the fourth and fifth prisoners.

The planned swap has unfolded amid a major American military buildup in the Persian Gulf, with the possibility of U.S. troops boarding and guarding commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of all oil shipments pass.

The deal has also already opened U.S. President Joe Biden to fresh criticism from Republicans and others who say that the administration is helping boost the Iranian economy at a time when Iran poses a growing threat to American troops and Mideast allies. That could have implications for his reelection campaign as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

