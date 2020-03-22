More cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Stafford Springs nursing home

Fmr. patient from home died Friday

STAFFORD, Conn. — Additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a Stafford Springs care facility. A former patient who had been treated there died Friday according to the home's management.

A spokesperson for the facility confirmed the 6 additional cases Sunday afternoon. That number includes the patient who died.

The facility posted on their website: "We are sad to report that this afternoon, we were informed that a former patient of Evergreen Health Care Center passed away today, and the state has informed us that this former patient had tested positive for Covid-19. This short-term patient was in our care from March 3 to March 10. He was admitted to Evergreen after hospitalization for his exacerbation of pre-existing conditions, including chronic respiratory failure, hypoxia, and congestive heart failure. He was discharged to a hospital while suffering from respiratory distress. He did not return to Evergreen after being discharged. We understand that this patient was tested on March 18 for Covid-19 and passed away on March 20 at the hospital."

Management said they have conducted a review to identify all individuals who may have come into contact with the former resident, and are providing those names to the Department of Public Health. "We are working with the state to assist in determining the origin of his exposure to Covid-19."