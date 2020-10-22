More charges for man accused of New Canaan kidnaping

Police say Mynor Romeo Alvarado-Canahui and say he struck a woman walking along the road, tried to abduct her and then drown her.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police have added charges against a man who was charged with kidnapping and attempted murder earlier this year.

In May, police arrested Mynor Romeo Alvarado-Canahui, of Norwalk and charged him after they say he struck a woman walking along the road, tried to abduct her and then drown her.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault, and kidnapping.

He was held on a $500,000 bond.

This week, police added Criminal attempt at first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Police said a woman was walking on Valley Road against traffic on Monday shortly after 4 pm. when she noticed a red Honda Civic pass by her several times. The woman later told police that she thought the driver might be lost. She took note of the first two letters on the license plate.

Soon after, the woman was struck from behind by the Civic and her head hit the windshield according to police. They said Alvarado attempted to get the woman into the car but was unable to do so. Police said he dragged the woman down to a nearby river and attempted to drown her. Several witnesses at the scene yelled at Alvarado and stopped him from holding her under the water.